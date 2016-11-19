Activists: Intense bombing of Syria's Aleppo kill 6

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists are reporting heavy bombardment of besieged rebel-held neighbourhoods in the northern city of Aleppo saying at least six people have been killed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian government warplanes and artillery struck more than 20 neighbourhoods in east Aleppo killing six people.

The Aleppo Media Council, an activist collective, said 15 people, including children, were killed in Saturday's violence in the country's largest city and former commercial centre .