Brazilian military police helicopter down in Rio, killing 4

RIO DE JANEIRO — A military helicopter that was providing support to a police operation in Rio de Janeiro crashed Saturday evening, killing the four officers on board.

The aircraft went down near the City of God slum, military police spokeswoman Ivette Silva told The Associated Press. She said it wasn't clear what caused the crash and an investigation was underway.

The helicopter reportedly was helping with an anti-drug operation in the area. Another military police spokesman, Maj. Ivan Blaz, told the G1 news portal that initial indications were that the craft had been forced down but he did not elaborate.

It did not appear the helicopter hurt anybody on the ground.

Late Saturday, police surrounded the blue and white helicopter, which had broken into many pieces. News media at the scene were not allowed to get close to the wreckage.

Thiago Duarte, a resident of the nearby Gardenia Azul slum, said the police operation and a shootout went on for hours and the helicopter was circling.

"We were watching it all, and suddenly my friend said, 'Look! The helicopter is falling,'" Duarte said. He said he he believed the chopper was hit by gunfire.

Shootouts between rival gangs and between gangs and police frequently erupt in Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the 2016 Olympics in August. Many gangs, which control large territories and move drugs, are heavily armed and shoot at helicopters and drones.

While shooting down police aircraft or drones is rare, in 2009 gangs managed to shoot down a military helicopter during an operation, killing two officers on board.

