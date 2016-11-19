Chile battles raging forest fires fueled by heat wave, winds

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities say that about 20 wildfires are spreading quickly in the country's central region, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.

The head of Chile's National Forestry Corporation said Friday that the fires have burnt through 19,000 hectares (46,949 acres).

Aaron Cavieres says there are no injuries, and most of the area affected is grassland. But he says the blazes are nearing a small village about 40 miles (70 kilometres ) northeast of the Chilean capital.

The out-of-control fires began last week amid a heat wave. More blazes have started in recent days, fueled by unusually hot and dry weather and strong winds.