Concerned for security, Poland offers women defence training

TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland — Poland's defence minister has officially launched self- defence courses for women, saying that training by military instructors will increase individual and national security.

Antoni Macierewicz has repeatedly stressed that the nation's security has decreased amid neighbouring Russia's assertiveness. He is strengthening various forms of national defence and recently added a new military force, the Territorial Defence .

Macierewicz insisted Saturday that the no-weapons self- defence courses for women have to do with their personal security and not with military defence . But he said that well-trained women will contribute to national security.

Macierewicz spoke in the central town of Tomaszow Mazowiecki, where the nationwide courses were launched with training for about 30 women, Polish citizens aged over 18.