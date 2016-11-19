Control of Washington comes with political risks for GOP
WASHINGTON — For Republicans, there will be no one left to blame.
Republicans preparing to take control of Congress and the White House next year right now are celebrating the chance to enact a new agenda for the country. That includes lowering taxes, securing the border and repealing President Barack Obama's health care law.
But with that opportunity comes massive political risk: If President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans don't deliver, they will face a serious reckoning with voters. That could begin with the 2018 midterm elections, when every House member and one-third of the Senate will be up for re-election.
Said Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas: "It's time to put up or shut up. There are no excuses."
