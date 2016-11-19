Dalai Lama preaches in Mongolia, risking China's fury

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — The Dalai Lama has preached to thousands of supporters in Mongolia, on a visit set to test the country's ties with China, its powerful neighbour .

It was the first appearance in five years in the heavily Buddhist country for the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, who Beijing has condemned as a separatist. Saturday's visit comes as Mongolian leaders are seeking a $4.2 billion loan from Beijing to pull it out of a deep recession.

China's Foreign Ministry strongly urged Mongolia on Friday to deny the Dalai Lama a visit for the sake of a "sound and steady" development of bilateral ties.