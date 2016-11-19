Head of Egypt press union receives 2 years in prison

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has sentenced the head of the journalists' union and two board members to two years in prison and 10,000 pounds (around $650) fine for harbouring two wanted journalists.

The ruling on Saturday against Yahia Qalash, head of Egypt's press union, and two others comes after a seven-month trial.

The case goes back to April when the security forces raided the syndicate building to arrest two journalists, who were wanted over protests against the president's decision to transfer Egyptian sovereignty over two strategic Red Sea Islands to Saudi Arabia.