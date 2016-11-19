News / World

Phoenix airport anticipates bulge of traffic for holiday

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix anticipates a bulge of business during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airport officials say the airport will busier than usual beginning Tuesday and through the Monday after the holiday but that Wednesday and the following Sunday will be the busiest days.

Travel tips provided by airport managers include recommending that drivers use the Sky Train Station at Washington and 44th streets to drop off or pick up passengers.

Also travellers are advised to check purses and carry-on bags before going to the airport for items prohibited on aircraft and items that must be placed in checked luggage.

