Police: 16-month-old survives attempted hanging at day care

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman tried to hang a 16-month-old boy at a Minneapolis day care then threatened to jump from a freeway overpass.

Assistant Police Chief Kris Arneson says a parent arriving at the day care Friday rescued the boy, and that he is "doing fine."

Arneson says the woman fled in a van, ran over a pedestrian and struck a bicyclist. Arneson says the pedestrian and bicyclist will survive.

The woman later went to the Park Avenue overpass above Interstate 94 and threatened to jump, but police and passers-by stopped her. Authorities have not released the woman's name, but Arneson says the operator of the day care is the suspect.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2eOezqM ) reports that police don't know a motive.

___

This story corrects that child was a 16-month-old boy not a 1-year-old girl, per police.

___