Police: Missing Kansas newborn found in Dallas; 2 in custody

WICHITA, Kan. — A week-old newborn girl who went missing after her mother was shot to death was found alive Saturday in Dallas, police said.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Saturday morning that suspects in the death of 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda took the child and fled to Texas, where Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca was found alive and healthy, the Wichita Eagle reported (http://bit.ly/2fruMhY ).

Ramsay also said two people are in custody, but didn't elaborate.

Police and the FBI had been looking for the child since Thursday, the day Abarca-Nogueda's live-in boyfriend came home from work and found her body. The boyfriend wasn't being looked at as a suspsect.

Law enforcement received a tip about 4:30 a.m. Saturday that the child was in Dallas and served a search warrant, Ramsay said.