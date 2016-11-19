Pregnant woman fatally shot, baby delivered by C-section
VISALIA, Calif. — A pregnant woman was fatally shot at a busy Central California intersection but her baby was saved after doctors delivered the boy by emergency C-section.
Police say 27-year-old Vanessa Oviedo was shot in the head in an apparent gang-related shooting in Visalia Thursday night.
Visalia Police Lt. Brian Winter tells The Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2g8sNjO) the child is in stable condition.
He says Oviedo was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near Ben Maddox Way and Houston Avenue in Visalia. The driver, 23-year-old Andrew Aguirre, was shot on the leg.
Winter says Oviedo and Aguirre were travelling with three other people, including an 11-month-old child, when occupants of another car opened fire on them.
He says Aguirre drove to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where the child was born premature, but is healthy, and is receiving care in the NICU.
