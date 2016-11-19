Pregnant woman fatally shot, baby delivered by C-section

VISALIA, Calif. — A pregnant woman was fatally shot at a busy Central California intersection but her baby was saved after doctors delivered the boy by emergency C-section.

Police say 27-year-old Vanessa Oviedo was shot in the head in an apparent gang-related shooting in Visalia Thursday night.

Visalia Police Lt. Brian Winter tells The Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2g8sNjO) the child is in stable condition.

He says Oviedo was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near Ben Maddox Way and Houston Avenue in Visalia. The driver, 23-year-old Andrew Aguirre, was shot on the leg.

Winter says Oviedo and Aguirre were travelling with three other people, including an 11-month-old child, when occupants of another car opened fire on them.