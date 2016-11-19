The Latest: 4 killed in crash of ambulance plane in Nevada

ELKO, Nev. — The Latest on a plane crash in Elko, Nevada. (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a fiery crash in northern Nevada in which all four people aboard an air-ambulance flight were reported killed.

The Elko Daily Free Press ( https://goo.gl/15cSe3 ) reports that three crew members and a patient on an American Medflight plane taking the patient to a Utah hospital were killed in the Friday evening crash in Elko.

Reno-based American Medflight did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment, but President John Burruel said in statement that the company is "mourning the loss" of its crew members and patient.

The plane crashed in a mining company's parking lot near a casino and other businesses near Elko Regional Airport and Interstate 80.

Local authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says nobody on the ground was hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

1:30 a.m.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says a plane carrying four people has crashed in Elko, Nevada.

Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA 31 airplane crashed Friday evening under unknown circumstances.

An Elko cardiologist told the Elko Daily Free Press (http://bit.ly/2g5Y32Q) that the plane was transporting a heart patient to the University of Utah.

The newspaper says the plane crashed into the Barrick Gold Corp. parking lot, causing multiple explosions and sending up flames near a busy casino. The Free Press says preliminary reports indicate there were multiple casualties.

Kenitzer says there were no ground injuries.