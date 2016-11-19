The Latest: Congressman's grandson fatally shot over shoes

CHICAGO — The Latest on the shooting death of Illinois congressman Danny Davis's grandson (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Chicago police say a dispute over basketball shoes led to the fatal shooting of the grandson of Illinois U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (gooh-YEHL'-meeh) says the attackers went to the home of 15-year-old Jovan Wilson in the Englewood neighbourhood Friday night and shot him in the head after an argument. Guglielmi says Wilson knew the attackers and that the incident was not a home invasion, as reported previously.

Police are looking for a person of interest in the case and say they have good leads. Guglielmi says at least two people participated in the attack and that everyone involved is a minor.

Davis said Wilson's mother was not home, but Wilson's uncle and three siblings were.

___

7:30 a.m.

The Democrat also questioned why the shooter had a gun and how it could have been prevented.