The Latest: Congressman's grandson fatally shot over shoes
CHICAGO — The Latest on the shooting death of Illinois congressman Danny Davis's grandson (all times local):
10:55 a.m.
Chicago police say a dispute over basketball shoes led to the fatal shooting of the grandson of Illinois U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (gooh-YEHL'-meeh) says the attackers went to the home of 15-year-old Jovan Wilson in the Englewood
Police are looking for a person of interest in the case and say they have good leads. Guglielmi says at least two people participated in the attack and that everyone involved is a minor.
Davis said Wilson's mother was not home, but Wilson's uncle and three siblings were.
___
7:30 a.m.
The grandson of Illinois U.S. Rep. Danny Davis has died after being shot and killed in a home invasion in Chicago.
Chicago Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2f9HroG ) that 15-year-old Jovan Wilson died Friday night at the scene in the Englewood
Davis said in a statement that a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy forced their way into the home and after an argument the 15-year-old shot Wilson in the head. Davis said Wilson's mother was not home, but Wilson's uncle and three siblings were.
The Democrat also questioned why the shooter had a gun and how it could have been prevented.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the newspaper that police have a "good lead" but no one was arrested.
