The Latest: US demands halt to Syrian strikes

LIMA, Peru — The Latest on President Barack Obama's final official foreign trip (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The White House is demanding an immediate halt to Syrian strikes on eastern Aleppo after the opposition's Aleppo Health Directorate said the bombings have put all hospitals there out of service.

White House national security adviser Susan Rice says the U.S. is tracking those reports about health conditions. She says the U.S. condemns "horrific attacks" against hospitals and aid workers "in the strongest possible terms. Rice says there's "no excuse" for the attacks.

The White House is putting the onus on Russia to lower the violence and help humanitarian aid get to besieged Syrians. The White House says President Barack Obama joins other leaders in Europe and those gathering for an Asia economic summit in Peru over the weekend in demanding a halt to bombings.

___

11:15 a.m.

President Barack Obama is meeting with Peru's president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

The two leaders are sitting down on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit in Lima. They exchanged pleasantries but made no substantive remarks as reporters were allowed in briefly to witness the start of their meeting.

Their meeting comes as leaders in Latin America are anxious about the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. He's vowed to take a hard line on immigration and his early selections for top advisers and Cabinet officials have reflected that expected approach.

Obama plans to take questions from young leaders later Saturday in Lima.

___

11 a.m.

President Barack Obama will close a three-nation, post-U.S. election tour the same way he opened it. He wants to reassure world leaders that U.S. democracy isn't broken and everything will be fine when Donald Trump succeeds him next year.

Obama is in Lima, Peru, at an annual Asia-Pacific summit.