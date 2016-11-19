The Latest: Police say suspects knew slain Kansas mother

WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on missing newborn found alive in Texas after the baby's mother was shot to death in Wichita, Kansas. (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Police say two people who were in custody in Dallas after authorities found a missing baby knew the mother who was shot to death at her Kansas home.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2fruMhY ) reports that Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says two people were taken into custody before dawn Saturday after authorities found baby Sophia at a Dallas home.

He says the baby, who was six days old when she was reported missing Thursday, is healthy and in protective custody.

The baby's mother, 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda, was found shot to death at her home Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow told The Associated Press that the suspects knew the baby's mother, but did not provide details, citing the investigation.

9:30 a.m.

Police say a newborn girl who went missing after her mother was shot to death was found alive Saturday in Dallas.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Saturday morning that suspects in the death of 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda took the week-old baby, Sophia, and fled to Texas, where the baby was found alive and healthy.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2fruMhY) two people are in custody, but didn't elaborate.

Police and the FBI had been looking for the child since Thursday, the day Abarca-Nogueda's live-in boyfriend came home from work and found her body. The boyfriend wasn't being looked at as a suspect.