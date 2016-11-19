The Latest: Trump, Pence prepare for Romney meeting

NEW YORK — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

12:04 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice-President-elect Mike Pence have arrived at the clubhouse at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course to start a day of meetings.

Trump gave a thumbs-up to reporters assembled outside the building. He said he had "a lot of meetings." Pence added "indeed."

Trump's agenda Saturday includes meeting with 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who was an outspoken critic of Trump throughout the election. But since Trump's victory, the two have begun to mend fences.

___

12:00 p.m.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York is threatening political payback if congressional Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump try to undo President Barack Obama's major legislative achievements.

Senate Democrats' leader-in-waiting told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday: "They will rue the day" they repeal Obama's health care law.

Trump, after meeting with Obama, said he'd like to keep popular pieces of the six-year-old law, including the requirement to extend coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and the provision allowing young adults to stay on their parents' health plans until age 26.

But Schumer said it was non-starter to start picking off favoured pieces of the Affordable Care Act.

___

9:23 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he agreed to settle lawsuits over Trump University "for a small fraction of the potential award because as president I have to focus on our country."

Trump made the comment on Twitter Saturday. He also tweeted that "the ONLY bad thing about winning the presidency is that I did not have the time to go through a long but winning trial on Trump U."

It was announced Friday that Trump had agreed to a $25 million settlement to resolve three lawsuits over Trump University, his former school for real estate investors. The lawsuits alleged the school misled students and failed to deliver on its promises in programs that cost up to $35,000.

Trump has denied the allegations and has said repeatedly he would not settle.

___

9:11 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says the cast of the Broadway hit Hamilton should apologize to his Vice-President-elect .

Mike Pence attended the blockbuster show Friday night. After the curtain call, he got an earful from star Brandon Victor Dixon, who spoke from the stage, saying the multiracial and multicultural cast is "alarmed and anxious" about the new administration.

On Twitter Saturday, Trump said Pence was "harassed" and "this should not happen."

In another message, Trump said "the Theater must always be a safe and special place" and said the cast was "very rude." He added: "Apologize!"

Dixon plays Aaron Burr, the nation's third vice-president . He said in an interview on Broadway.com that he hopes the show left an impact, saying he hopes "he thinks of us every time he has to deal with an issue or talk about a bill or present anything."

___

2:40 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general and Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA, signalling a sharp rightward shift in U.S. security policy as he begins to form his Cabinet.

Trump on Friday also named retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. A former military intelligence chief, Flynn has accused the Obama administration of being too soft on terrorism.

The selections form the first outlines of Trump's Cabinet and national security teams. Given his lack of governing experience and vague policy proposals during the campaign, his selection of advisers is being scrutinized in the U.S. and abroad.