Train in northern India derails, killing at least 30 people

LUCKNOW, India — Fourteen coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track early Sunday, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 100 in northern India, officials said.

Volunteers and railway police were working to pull out passengers who are trapped in the coaches that fell on the side, said Anand Mishra, a police official in Purwa, a village near the industrial city of Kanpur where the Patna-Indore Express train derailed at around 3:10 a.m.

Medical teams were providing first aid near the site while the more seriously injured have been moved to hospitals in Kanpur, Mishra said.

It was not immediately clear was caused the coaches to derail.

Kanpur is a major railway junction and hundreds of trains pass through it every day. Several trains using the line have been diverted to other routes, Anil Saxena, spokesman for Indian Railways, said in New Delhi.