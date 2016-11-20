American Music Awards guests talk 'Hamilton' and Pence
LOS ANGELES — Stars at the American Music Awards are still thinking about the "Hamilton" cast's statement to
Broadway star Idina Menzel said the
"It's the right place and it's beautiful and that's what
Producer Diplo echoed that sentiment.
"People can say whatever they want. That's what's great about America," he said. "That's awesome those guys took a second to speak, and they made a story about it, so that's even better. It breeds awareness."
Actress Keke Palmer said the presidential nominees ushered in "a new age" with their disrespectful tone during the campaign.
"People should have a certain amount of respect for the government and the president and the
Donnie Wahlberg, who came to the AMAs with wife Jenny McCarthy, said he thought the "Hamilton" cast remarks were "more appropriate than many other ways people have been speaking out."
"They were respectful! I thought they were very respectful," Wahlberg said. "Maybe something like that's never happened before, but I think the proper response was the one Mike Pence gave, which is, 'We hear you.' "
