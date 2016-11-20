Crew rescued from ship taking on water in English Channel

LONDON — British coast guards rescued crew members from a damaged cargo ship taking on water in the English Channel Sunday as a storm lashed England's south coast with rain and strong winds.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the 650-foot (200-meter) Saga Sky hit a barge full of rocks after losing power and breaking free of its anchor near Dover. A tug was dispatched to tow it to safety.

Duty commander Steve Carson said two helicopters were on hand to airlift the 23 crew members from the ship.

The Meteorological Office said 2 inches (54 mm) of rain fell in Exeter, southwest England, during Storm Angus, the first big storm of the autumn-winter season in Britain.

Forecasters said gusts of up to 80 mph (130 kph) hit the south coast, with a gust of 97 mph (156 kph) recorded offshore.Firefighters called to a seafront blaze in the town of Bognor Regis said they struggled to stand up in the strong winds.