Iraqi forces push on against IS in eastern Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq — An Iraqi commander says troops are advancing toward to the centre of Mosul, pushing back Islamic State fighters, but are hindered by sniper fire and suicide bombings as well as concern over the safety of civilians.

Maj.Gen. Sami al-Aridi tells The Associated Press Sunday that his special forces are searching homes in areas captured from IS, looking for militants and vehicles rigged to be used in suicide bombings.

Also Sunday, the troops laid siege to the Al-Zohour neighbourhood in the eastern section of Mosul.

The arrival of the troops at the neighbourhood's fringes prompted hundreds of civilians to seek safety behind army lines.