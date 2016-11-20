Israel's Netanyahu backs sub purchase amid calls for inquiry

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister has made his first comments on a brewing scandal over the purchase of German submarines, saying his only consideration was fortifying the country's security.

Benjamin Netanyahu's comments Sunday come amid calls for an inquiry after it was revealed his personal attorney, David Shimron, had represented the German company building the submarines. The reports into Shimron's involvement in the sale raised concerns over a potential conflict of interests. Suspicions of impropriety were heightened after former Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said he was sidelined on the plans.

Israel has ordered six submarines from Germany over the past two decades. Israel decided to buy three new ones to replace its older submarines.