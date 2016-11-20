Mexican president's approval rating hits new low

MEXICO CITY — A new poll suggests Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office in December 2012.

Only 25 per cent of those surveyed approved of the president, down from 29 per cent in July.

The poll by the El Universal newspaper surveyed 1,000 people between November 11 and 15 and has a margin of error of 3.5 per cent .

The president's approval has fallen steadily during the past year from 42 per cent last November. Meanwhile, the portion of those disapproving has risen to 66 per cent .