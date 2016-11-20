Mexican president's approval rating hits new low
MEXICO CITY — A new poll suggests Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office in December 2012.
Only 25
The poll by the El Universal newspaper surveyed 1,000 people between November 11 and 15 and has a margin of error of 3.5
The president's approval has fallen steadily during the past year from 42 percent in November 2015.
Among the factors dragging Pena Nieto down was his invitation to then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on August 31. Trump had railed against Mexicans and 66 percent of those surveyed said they disapproved of the invitation.
