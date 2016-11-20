Report: German Chancellor Merkel's to seek fourth term

BERLIN — German news agency dpa says Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term as Germany's chancellor in general elections next year.

Dpa, citing sources at the Berlin headquarters of Merkel's Christian Democrat party, reported Sunday that she would seek re-election.

If Merkel wins in 2017 and serves the entire four-year term, she would match her one-time mentor Helmut Kohl's post-war record of 16 years in office.