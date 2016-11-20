Report: German Chancellor Merkel's to seek fourth term
BERLIN — German news agency dpa says Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term as Germany's chancellor in general elections next year.
Dpa, citing sources at the Berlin headquarters of Merkel's Christian Democrat party, reported Sunday that she would seek re-election.
If Merkel wins in 2017 and serves the entire four-year term, she would match her one-time mentor Helmut Kohl's post-war record of 16 years in office.
The 62-year-old became Germany's first female head of government in 2005. She also is the first leader of a reunited Germany to have grown up under communism in the former East Germany.