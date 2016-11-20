Rhodes scholars for Class of 2017 announced

VIENNA, Va. — The Rhodes Trust has named the 32 American men and women chosen as Rhodes Scholars who will pursue post-graduate studies at Oxford University.

The 2017 recipients announced early Sunday were chosen from 882 applicants who were endorsed by 311 colleges and universities.

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of study at the prestigious university in England starting next October. In some instances, the scholarships may allow funding for four years.

The American students will join an international group of scholars chosen from 18 jurisdictions around the world. A total of 95 scholars will be selected worldwide this year.

The scholarships are worth about $68,000 per year.