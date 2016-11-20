The Latest: Obama chats with Russia's Putin at Peru summit

LIMA, Peru — The Latest on President Barack Obama's final official foreign trip (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin are speaking to each other as an economic summit gets under way in Peru.

Obama and Putin were seen chatting as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of the opening session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima. They stood off to the side together momentarily before shaking hands and then taking their seats around a table.

It was unclear what the two were discussing, and their words weren't audible to journalists present.

Obama and Putin have long had a strained relationship. President-elect Donald Trump's election has raised speculation and concern he might do less to challenge Russian aggression.

Obama and Putin aren't expected to have any formal meetings while both are in Peru.

11:00 a.m.

President Barack Obama is holding separate meetings with the leaders of Australia and Canada before he wraps up the final foreign trip of his presidency.

He'll meet Sunday with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in between other sessions with world leaders attending an annual Asia-Pacific summit being held in Lima, Peru.

Obama also planned to take questions from the journalists who accompanied him to Greece, Germany and Peru before he flies back to Washington.

Some of those questions are likely to be about Donald Trump, whose election to succeed Obama overshadowed much of the president's trip.