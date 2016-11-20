The Latest: San Antonio mayor mourns officer fatally shot

SAN ANTONIO — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a San Antonio police officer (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The mayor of San Antonio is extending her condolences to the family of the police officer who was fatally shot and the entire police force.

In a statement Sunday following the shooting, Mayor Ivy Taylor said, "This type of crime cannot and will not be tolerated."

Police say that the officer was fatally shot while writing a traffic ticket outside of police headquarters. Police Chief William McManus said the suspect is not known and has not yet been apprehended. A motive is not known.

McManus said the officer had pulled over a vehicle and while he was inside his squad car writing a ticket, a vehicle pulled up behind him. He says the driver of that vehicle then walked up to the officer's driver-side window and opened fire.

The officer, a 20-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

___

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say a San Antonio police officer has been fatally shot while writing a traffic ticket outside of police headquarters.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said the officer was killed late Sunday morning. He says the suspect has not yet been apprehended and a motive is not known.

McManus says the officer had pulled over a vehicle and while he was inside his vehicle writing a ticket, a vehicle pulled up behind him. He says the driver of that vehicle got out, walked up to the officer's driver-side window and shot the officer in the head.

The officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was a 20-year veteran of the police force.