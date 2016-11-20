The Latest: Teens charged in death of congressman's grandson

CHICAGO — The Latest on the shooting death of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis' grandson (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Illinois congressman's grandson following an argument over basketball shoes.

Chicago police said Sunday morning that the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were due in bond court later in the day.

Authorities say the two were arrested after they were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 15-year-old Javon Wilson, the grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago.

Police earlier said the attackers entered Wilson's home Friday and argued about the basketball shoes. One of the juveniles then shot Wilson in the head.

Chicago has seen a dramatic rise in the number of shootings and homicides, with August being the deadliest month in the city in two decades.

___

12:05 a.m.

