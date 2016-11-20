The Latest: Pence says he's not offended by 'Hamilton' cast

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Vice-President-elect Mike Pence says he wasn't offended when he was challenged by the cast of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" and encourages everyone to try to see the sold-out show.

Pence had attended the show Friday night with his daughter, and said he heard some people in the audience cheer and others "boo" at his presence. Pence tells "Fox News Sunday" that he told his daughter, "That's what freedom sounds like."

At the end of the show, actor Brandon Victor Dixon challenged Pence from the stage, saying the cast was concerned about the Trump administration. President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter demanded that the cast apologize and suggested the show was overrated.

In his interview Sunday, Pence said Hamilton was an "incredible production" involving a very talented cast. On whether he thinks an apology was necessary: "I'll leave it to others whether that was the appropriate venue to say it."

___

9 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is "far smarter" than Sen. Harry Reid.

Reid of Nevada is retiring as the Senate's top Democrat; Schumer of New York will take his place as the Democratic leader.

Trump on Sunday spent the morning ranting on Twitter about "Saturday Night Live" and the Broadway hit "Hamilton." Schumer had conducted several television interviews that were being aired Sunday.

Trump said: "I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!"

___

8:50 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is tweeting about his meeting on Saturday with retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis.

Trump referred to the general by his nickname, "Mad Dog Mattis," and said the four-star was being considered for defence secretary.

Trump first complained Sunday on Twitter about Saturday Night Live and the Broadway play "Hamilton." He then tweeted that Mattis "was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!"

___

8:35 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump isn't happy with "Saturday Night Live," the popular late-night comedy show that pokes fun at politicians.

Trump tweeted early Sunday that he watched "parts" of last night's show and didn't like it: "It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?"

On the show, actor Alec Baldwin portrayed Trump as ignorant on foreign policy and using Google to ask "What is ISIS?"

Also on Sunday, Trump renewed his complaints about the Broadway hit "Hamilton." His Twitter rants come as his transition team was focused on vetting potential candidates for his administration.

___

7:20 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is renewing his Twitter complaints about the Broadway hit "Hamilton."

Early Sunday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the cast and producers "should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behaviour ." He also said he heard the show was "highly overrated."

The vice-president-elect attended the show Friday night. At the end, actor Brandon Victor Dixon challenged him from the stage, saying the cast was concerned about the Trump administration.

Trump fired off two angry messages on Twitter Saturday morning, calling for an apology. He posted another such message Saturday evening, but then deleted it.

His tweets came as his transition team was focused on vetting potential candidates for his administration.

___

7 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is kicking off another day of meetings at his New Jersey golf club.

Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday that "Numerous patriots will be coming to Bedminster." He added that he is continuing to "fill out the various positions necessary to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's Sunday schedule in Bedminster includes New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Trump met with 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Saturday. He also met with retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, considered a contender to lead the Pentagon.