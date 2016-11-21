AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 6 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.12 per gallon. That's about 13 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

The increase comes ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. AAA says it expects that more than 1.5 million people in Michigan will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving holiday.

The lowest average price was about $2.07 per gallon in the Detroit area, while the highest average was about $2.17 per gallon in the Jackson area.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

