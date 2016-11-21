As Trump prepares for White House, Never Trumpers say maybe

WASHINGTON — During the course of the 2016 campaign, Republican Christine Todd Whitman compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and publicly proclaimed her support for Hillary Clinton.

Now, when young Republicans ask her opinion on whether they should join the next GOP administration, Whitman struggles to find a simple answer.

Dozens of Republican foreign policy experts, business leaders and elected officials broke party ranks to come out against Trump during the presidential race. Now, they're facing a difficult choice: Get on the Trump train or watch it leave from the station.