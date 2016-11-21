Bodies of 8 decapitated men found dumped in southern Mexico

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Mexican prosecutors say the decapitated bodies and severed heads of eight men have been found in the southern state of Guerrero.

An official of the state prosecutors' office who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Monday the bodies showed signs of torture.

Some had been placed in plastic bags or wrapped in blankets. They were found late Sunday near the town of Tixtla.

The grisly discovery came just hours after the dismembered bodies of three other men were found in another part of the state.

And two other bodies were found near Acapulco. One belonged to an off-duty member of the navy.