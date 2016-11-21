Ex-Rocket Steve Francis charged with threatening officer
HOUSTON — Former NBA all-star Steve Francis is charged with felony retaliation after prosecutors say he threatened to assault a police officer in the Houston area.
Court records show the 39-year-old Francis also faces a
KHOU-TV reports Francis was pulled over in Harris County, Texas, for speeding. The station says a deputy smelled alcohol and Francis was belligerent. The report says more deputies were called to the scene and Francis was arrested.
No attorney is listed for Francis in online court records.
Francis played for 11 seasons in the NBA, including seven in Houston. He was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies with the second overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.