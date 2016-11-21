Former Greek president Stephanopoulos dies at 90

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's official Athens News Agency says Constantine Stephanopoulos, a former president of Greece, has died.

Stephanopoulos, 90, had entered a hospital Thursday with pneumonia and his condition deteriorated rapidly. His doctors had released a statement Saturday saying he was suffering from multiple organ failure and was not responding to treatment.

Known widely by his first name diminutive Costis, Stephanopoulos was president from 1995 to 2005, serving the two full terms allowed by the Constitution.