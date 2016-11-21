News / World

Crucial Cyprus peace talks at Swiss resort 'inconclusive'

A shadow of a boy is seen on a banner showing the Cyprus island with two hands and a pigeon during a peace rally to support the peace talks inside the UN buffer zone "Green Line", in the divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Hundreds of Greek and Turkish Cypriots are demonstrating for peace as the ethnically divided island's rival leaders continue complex reunification talks at a Swiss resort.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' government spokesman says crucial talks being held at a Swiss resort aiming to reunify the ethnically divided island have proven "inconclusive."

Nicos Christodoulides said on his official Twitter account that negotiations on how much territory Greek and Turkish Cypriots will administratively control under an envisioned federation have hit an impasse.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anatastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were meeting at Mont Pelerin, Switzerland Monday in hopes of reaching agreement on the territorial issue that would pave the way for a final summit on post-settlement security arrangements.

A 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a coup aiming at union with Greece divided Cyprus along ethnic lines.

