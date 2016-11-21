Crucial Cyprus peace talks at Swiss resort 'inconclusive'

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' government spokesman says crucial talks being held at a Swiss resort aiming to reunify the ethnically divided island have proven "inconclusive."

Nicos Christodoulides said on his official Twitter account that negotiations on how much territory Greek and Turkish Cypriots will administratively control under an envisioned federation have hit an impasse.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anatastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were meeting at Mont Pelerin, Switzerland Monday in hopes of reaching agreement on the territorial issue that would pave the way for a final summit on post-settlement security arrangements.