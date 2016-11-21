Lucky Dragon casino-hotel opens just off Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS — An Asian-themed casino-hotel catering to Chinese guests and gamblers has become the first new gambling property to open in nearly six years along the Las Vegas Strip.

The Lucky Dragon began operations Saturday for what officials characterized as a soft opening, ahead of a Dec. 3 grand opening.

With about 200 hotel rooms, the property just off Sahara Avenue is small by Las Vegas standards.

The casino has about 300 slot machines, and more baccarat than blackjack.

A property executive, Dave Jacoby, told KSNV-TV it aims to attract overseas tourists and local residents looking for authentic Asian cuisine and popular games.

Guests notice hotel signs are in Chinese and English, and the hotel elevator doesn't list a fourth floor.