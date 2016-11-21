Tsunami warning issued after quake off Fukushima in Japan
Japan Meteorological Agency says the 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — Coastal residents in Japan were ordered to flee to higher ground on Tuesday after a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to 3
Tsunamis of up to 90
Fukushima prefecture is home to the nuclear power plant that was destroyed by a huge tsunami following an offshore earthquake in 2011.
The operator of the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant said there were no abnormalities observed at the plant, though a swelling of the tide of up to 1
Plant operator TEPCO said a pump that supplies cooling water to a spent fuel pool at the nearby Fukushima Dai-ni plant stopped temporarily, but that it was working again. The Tokyo-based utility is investigating the cause.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 6.9. The earthquake shook buildings in Tokyo, 240
The meteorological agency said the quake struck at a depth of 10
NHK urged people to evacuate immediately, reminding them of the devastating 2011 quake that killed about 18,000 people.
___
This story has been corrected to show that nuclear plant pump failure not due to power loss.