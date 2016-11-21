No bullet holes found in crashed Brazil military chopper

SAO PAULO — Brazilian investigators so far have found no bullet holes in a crashed military helicopter or in the bodies of four police officers who died when the chopper went down during an anti-drug operation in Rio de Janeiro, the state security chief Roberto Sa said Sunday.

Sa said investigators are still trying to determine why the helicopter crashed on Saturday near the City of God slum. Some pieces of the aircraft remain to be inspected.

Shootouts between police and gangs are frequent in Rio. Shooting down aircraft is rare, though gangs downed a military helicopter in 2009.

Military police said they have arrested three people and seized weapons and drugs during the operation. Police haven't said what those arrested are accused of.