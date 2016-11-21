O'Hare airport workers to announce strike date Monday
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Thanksgiving holiday air
Service Employees International Union Local 1 officials say they will announce the date of their strike during a Monday news conference. About 500 workers committed to a strike after a vote last week. The workers are trying to organize with the union's help. They work mainly for private contractors at the airport and include baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors, and wheelchair attendants.
The workers are seeking union rights and a $15 per hour wage.
It wasn't immediately clear how such a strike would affect operations at O'Hare, which is one of the nation's busiest airports. The Chicago Department of Aviation has said it doesn't anticipate any disruption in service.