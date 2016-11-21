O'Hare airport workers to announce strike date Monday

CHICAGO — Thanksgiving holiday air travellers will soon learn when hundreds of workers plan to strike this week at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Service Employees International Union Local 1 officials say they will announce the date of their strike during a Monday news conference. About 500 workers committed to a strike after a vote last week. The workers are trying to organize with the union's help. They work mainly for private contractors at the airport and include baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, janitors, and wheelchair attendants.

The workers are seeking union rights and a $15 per hour wage.