Police: Multiple deaths in Chattanooga school bus crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Multiple people were killed Monday when a Chattanooga school bus with 35 young children aboard crashed, turned on its side and wrapped around a tree, police said.

In a news conference Monday, Chattanooga Police Assistant Chief Tracy Arnold said there were multiple fatalities but did not confirm the exact number. He said officials would not identify the students who died, or their ages, until parents were notified. Twenty-three children were brought to hospitals, officials said.

The bus was carrying students from Woodmore Elementary, ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

"Our hearts go out, as well as the hearts of all these people behind me, to the families, the neighbourhood , the school, for all the people involved in this, we assure you we are doing everything we can," Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher said.

Fletcher said at a news conference that the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

At the state capitol in Nashville, Gov. Bill Haslam called the crash "a tragic event" and offered assistance.