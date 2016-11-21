Police seize party drug MDMA in Sydney and arrest 2 Chinese
SYDNEY, Australia — An Australian police operation has seized more than 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of the party drug MDMA in Sydney worth 60 million Australian dollars ($44 million) and arrested two Chinese nationals, officials said Tuesday.
The men, aged 38 and 34, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday on drug importation charges, a police statement said. They were denied bail and face potential life prison sentences if convicted.
The drug arrived in Sydney last month in a shipment of aluminum rollers. Australian Border Force officers examined the consignment and detected a crystalline substance concealed within the rollers.
Police made a controlled deliver of the rollers to a Sydney warehouse last week and the men were arrested on Sunday.