Police seize party drug MDMA in Sydney and arrest 2 Chinese

SYDNEY, Australia — An Australian police operation has seized more than 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of the party drug MDMA in Sydney worth 60 million Australian dollars ($44 million) and arrested two Chinese nationals, officials said Tuesday.

The men, aged 38 and 34, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday on drug importation charges, a police statement said. They were denied bail and face potential life prison sentences if convicted.

The drug arrived in Sydney last month in a shipment of aluminum rollers. Australian Border Force officers examined the consignment and detected a crystalline substance concealed within the rollers.