Prince Harry plays some cricket, volleyball on Antigua visit

Britain's Prince Harry spent the morning playing some cricket, tennis and volleyball while meeting with several sports teams on his first full day on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

After a break for lunch Monday, Harry joined Antigua's governor general, Sir Rodney Williams, to present honours to a retired nurse, and then he learned about local charities as he started a 14-day tour of the region.

The prince plans to spend Tuesday touring the sister island of Barbuda before returning to Antigua for an event in the botanical gardens.