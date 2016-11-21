Prince Harry plays some cricket, volleyball on Antigua visit
Britain's Prince Harry spent the morning playing some cricket, tennis and volleyball while meeting with several sports teams on his first full day on the Caribbean island of Antigua.
After a break for lunch Monday, Harry joined Antigua's governor general, Sir Rodney Williams, to present
The prince plans to spend Tuesday touring the sister island of Barbuda before returning to Antigua for an event in the botanical gardens.
Harry is visiting the Caribbean representing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the year of her 90th birthday. The year also marks the 35th anniversary of independence for Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th anniversary for Barbados and for Guyana.