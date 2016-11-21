S. Korea's Cabinet approves intel-sharing pact with Japan

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's Cabinet has approved an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan to better deal with threats from North Korea.

Tuesdays' approval came amid strong objection from South Korean opposition lawmakers who accuse the government of trying to use the agreement as a way to divert attention from a growing political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

An intelligence-sharing deal with Japan is a divisive issue in South Korea, where many people still harbour strong resentment against Japan's brutal 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul officials say information from Japanese satellites and other high-tech systems are necessary to thoroughly monitor developments on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.