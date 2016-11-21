The Latest: Deputy hurt by smoke inhalation in deadly fire

FLORA, Ind. — The Latest on an Indiana house fire that killed four children (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

A northern Indiana sheriff says a deputy who responded to a house fire that killed four children was airlifted to a hospital after suffering severe smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and forehead.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby tells WLFI-TV (http://bit.ly/2gaAKaj ) that Deputy Drew Yoder was flown by helicopter to a hospital burn unit in Fort Wayne, about 80 miles away. The sheriff says the next 48 to 72 hours will be crucial for Yoder's recovery.

The station reports that Flora police officer Josh Disinger was also injured while responding to the fire in the town about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. He's in stable condition at a Lafayette hospital.

Authorities say Monday morning's fire killed four children and injured their mother.

Additional details were not immediately available.

___

7:42 a.m.

Authorities say four children are dead and their mother and two law enforcement officers are injured following an early-morning house fire in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says in a statement that the children's mother was airlifted from the scene in Flora, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, after the Monday fire.

The department says a Carrol County sheriff's department officer and an officer from the Flora police department were injured, but details of their injuries or conditions haven't been released. The Department of Homeland Security and the Indiana fire marshal are investigating.