The Latest: Oil pipeline protester says dozens injured

8:15 a.m.

A man helping organize protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says about 180 protesters were injured in the latest skirmish with police in North Dakota.

Dallas Goldtooth with the Indigenous Environmental Network says at least 17 people were taken to hospitals.

Protesters late Sunday and early Monday tried to push past a long-blocked bridge on state Highway 1806. They were turned back by law enforcement. Goldtooth says officers used water cannons in frigid weather, rubber bullets and pepper spray.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department estimates 400 protesters sought to cross what's known as the Backwater Bridge. It's been closed for weeks because authorities say it might be unsafe due to earlier fires.

Authorities say protesters assaulted officers with rocks and burning logs. At least one person was arrested.

00:35 a.m.

Sunday's skirmishes began around 6 p.m. after protesters removed a burned-out truck on what's known as the Backwater Bridge, not far from the encampment where they've been for weeks as they demonstrate against the pipeline. The Morton County Sheriff's Department estimated 400 protesters sought to cross the bridge on state Highway 1806.

At least one person was arrested.