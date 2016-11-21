The Latest: Police identify suspect in newborn's kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on the kidnapping of a newborn in Kansas (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified the Texas woman who faked her pregnancy and allegedly kidnapped a baby whose mother was found shot to death at her Kansas home.

Wichita police said Monday that the 34-year-old Yesenia Sesmas of Dallas is believed to have known the baby's mothers for years.

The baby's mother, 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda, was found shot to death at her home Thursday, setting off a search for her missing newborn daughter. Police used different spellings, but now say the baby's name is Sophia.

Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile says Sofia was reunited with family members on Saturday.

The suspect is being held in Dallas on suspicion of first-degree murder and kidnapping pending formal charges.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney's office later Monday.

___

11:30 a.m.

