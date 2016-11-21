The Latest: Witness: Gunshot residue found on Scott's hand

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The latest in the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A witness has testified that gunpowder residue was found on the hands of Walter Scott after he was shot while fleeing a traffic stop in South Carolina.

Former North Charleston patrolman Michael Slager is charged with murder in the shooting death of Scott, a 50-year-old black motorist whose shooting in the back was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division analyst Megan Fletcher, who was called by the defence , testified that gunpowder residue was found on the palm and back of Scott's right hand and the back of his left hand.

She said gunpowder residue can be transferred by holding a weapon, being shot a weapon or touching a weapon recently fired.

The defence contends that before the shooting the two men wrestled on the ground and Scott got control of the officer's stun gun.

___

9:45 a.m.

The trial of former police officer Michael Slager in the death of a black motorist is now expected to last into December.

Slager is standing trial for murder in South Carolina in the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Slager was working for the North Charleston police department in April 2015 when he pulled Scott over during a traffic stop and then shot him.

A bystander caught the shooting on video, which sparked national outrage after it was shared on the internet.

Defence attorney Andy Savage told Judge Clifton Newman on Monday that he will need until Wednesday or Thursday of next week to present its case. Defence witnesses are coming to Charleston to testify from as far away as Washington state, New York City and Canada.

The case entered a fourth week on Monday. Before resting last week, prosecutors called 32 witnesses over nine days.

___

3:30 a.m.

The defence in the Michael Slager murder trial is focusing on the seconds before the white former South Carolina police officer shot and killed an unarmed black motorist.

Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott fled from a traffic stop. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.

The defence , which contends the two men wrestled and Scott got control of the officer's stun gun just before the shooting, continues its case Monday.

Slager's trial is entering its fourth week in Charleston.