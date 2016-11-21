The Latest: Witness: Gunshot residue found on Scott's hand
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The latest in the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
A witness has testified that gunpowder residue was found on the hands of Walter Scott after he was shot while fleeing a traffic stop in South Carolina.
Former North Charleston patrolman Michael Slager is charged with murder in the shooting death of Scott, a 50-year-old black motorist whose shooting in the back was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.
She said gunpowder residue can be transferred by holding a weapon, being shot a weapon or touching a weapon recently fired.
9:45 a.m.
The trial of former police officer Michael Slager in the death of a black motorist is now expected to last into December.
Slager is standing trial for murder in South Carolina in the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Slager was working for the North Charleston police department in April 2015 when he pulled Scott over during a traffic stop and then shot him.
A bystander caught the shooting on video, which sparked national outrage after it was shared on the internet.
The case entered a fourth week on Monday. Before resting last week, prosecutors called 32 witnesses over nine days.
3:30 a.m.
Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott fled from a traffic stop. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.
Slager's trial is entering its fourth week in Charleston.
Last week, a video analyst testified that the shaky and blurry cellphone video shows the two men wrestled on the ground and Slager was entangled in Taser wires before the shots were fired.