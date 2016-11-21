Turkey detains another 2 pro-Kurdish mayors

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have detained another two mayors belonging to the pro-Kurdish party on terrorism-related charges.

Anadolu Agency says Ahmet Turk, the mayor of the southeastern city of Mardin, and Emin Irmak, mayor of the nearby town of Artkulu, were both detained Monday.

The detention of Turk, who was a former head of a pro-Kurdish party that was shut down on terrorism-related charges in 2009, comes after he was dismissed from his post by the Interior Ministry last Thursday and his replacement by a government-appointed trustee.

The ministry also sacked and replaced the mayors of the southeastern provinces of Van, Siirt and Tunceli, all of whom were later arrested.