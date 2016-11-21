Woman dragged behind car on cord in Germany badly injured

BERLIN — German police say a woman was seriously injured when she was dragged through the streets of a northern town behind a car with a cord tied around her neck. A suspect later turned himself in to authorities.

Police in Hameln said they were treating Sunday evening's incident as an attempted killing. They said the 28-year-old local woman had a cord tied around her neck, which was attached to the car's trailer hitch.

The car drove through several streets, dragging the woman behind it. Police say the woman was found lying on a sidewalk with grave injuries, and at around the same time a 38-year-old man from nearby Bad Muender turned up at a police station and said he was the perpetrator.