14 police hurt in clash with Shuar over Ecuador mining camp

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorean authorities say members of an indigenous group clashed with police while trying to overrun a Chinese-owned mining camp in the country's south, leaving 14 officers injured, one of them critically.

The Shuar Indians say the recently established prospectors' camp was built on their ancestral homeland. They are vowing to keep up their campaign until it is closed.

The clashes in a remote Amazon jungle area took place over the weekend but only came to light Tuesday. Officials say they are investigating whether the Shuar were carrying dynamite in addition to being armed with rifles.