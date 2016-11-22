3 Australian casino staff in China to face formal charges

BEIJING — China has indicated to Australia that it will prosecute three employees of an Australian casino operator over suspected gambling crimes.

The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that it has received formal arrest notices from China regarding three employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. The three were detained last month in an apparent crackdown on efforts to lure wealthy Chinese gamblers to its Australian casinos.

The three people arrested are being held in Shanghai, according to the Australian foreign ministry. China has not said what charges the trio will face.